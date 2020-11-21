Mahama repeats promise to end double-track within one year

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that it will take a year for his administration to phase out the double-track system.

The candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) addressing residents at Adansi Asokwa of the Ashanti Region said he would put in measures to implement the free SHS better than what the NPP has done.



Mr Mahama noted that the double-track has brought trouble for both parents and beneficiaries of the free SHS.



He also indicated the party’s decision to add private schools to the free senior high school policy.



The candidate further promised the residents free technical and vocation education as well as a free apprenticeship.

The party’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme would also recognize experiential knowledge for progression to higher levels, he added.



The NDC will absorb apprenticeship fees paid by carpenters, welders, plumbers, electricians, and hairdressers, among others, he added.







