Mahama resumes flagbeareship campaign; set to visit Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti Regions

Presumptive flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama will resume his nationwide campaign tour on April 11, 2023 after taking a break to observe the Easter festivities.

He will start with a visit to the Eastern Region and later to the parts of the Greater Accra Region before touring the Oti Region.



According to John Mahama’s spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, he will be in the Eastern Region for three days and will campaign in 31 Constituencies.



“Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama will resume his nationwide campaign after the Easter festivities on Tuesday, with a three-day visit to the Eastern Region.



Mr. Mahama will visit thirty-one (31) constituencies where he will meet and interact with branch and constituency executives. He has so far toured 7 regions, touching ground in 106 constituencies.



"In the Eastern region, former President Mahama will speak to his vision of Building the Ghana we want together, and why securing a convincing win in the NDC primaries will be a great boost for the 2024 presidential election,” she announced.

Beyond outlining his vision for the development of the country, John Mahama will “also share his plans towards improving the party’s polling and electoral area campaign, through voter mobilizing and canvassing, and the effective utilization of campaign materials and resources.”



John Mahama is expected to win the flagbearership race with a huge margin given his previous stellar performance and the support base he commands. He contenders, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, are seen as persons eager to make a statement for the future rather than win the flagbearership contest.



Monday, April 10, 2023.