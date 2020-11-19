Mahama returns to Ashanti region to continue campaign tour

Former President John Mahama will be heading back to the Ashanti Region to continue his campaign which he cut short following the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, a statement from the regional arm of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced.
Signed by Mr Kwame Zu, the statement said the presidential candidate of the NDC will arrive on Friday, 20 November 2020 at the Kumasi Airport “at 7am prompt and the secretariat urges constituency executives, parliamentary candidates, branch executives, stakeholders, party members, sympathisers and the general public to be at the airport to welcome Ghana’s next President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama”.
Read the full statement below:
NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS
ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT
LEADER AND FLAGBEARER OF THE NDC, H.E. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA RETURNS TO ASHANTI REGION
The Ashanti regional secretariat of the NDC announces for the information of the rank and file of our great party and the people of Ashanti region that the leader and flagbearer of the NDC, and Ghana’s next President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, will, from Friday, November 20, 2020, continue his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region for the 2020 elections.
His Excellency John Mahama is expected to continue his interactions with traditional and religious leaders, chiefs and opinion leaders, professional groups, artisans, party members and sympathisers among other interest groups.
H.E. John Mahama arrives at the Kumasi Airport on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 7am prompt and the secretariat urges constituency executives, parliamentary candidates, branch executives, stakeholders, party members, sympathisers and the general public to be at the airport to welcome Ghana’s next President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.
All hands must be on deck to ensure the success of the campaign tour as we march to victory in December 2020.
Thank You.
Signed
Kwame Zu
Ashanti Regional Secretary, NDC
19.11.2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Akufo-Addo's govt has recorded 152 corruption cases - Otokunor alleges
- Your blessing has guaranteed NDC’s 2020 election victory – Mahama tells Otumfuo
- Mahama completed Komenda Sugar factory before NDC exited office – Former Secretary to Board
- NDC sets record straight on relocation of UESD satellite campus from Afram Plains
- Dumsor rocks NDC press conference, Asiedu Nketia cites NPP sabotage
- Read all related articles