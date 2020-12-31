Mahama reveals Jean Mensa’s role in election petition decision

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, citing her as one of the reasons he is challenging the results of the 2020 elections.

Mahama claims that Jean Mensa’s refusal to act within the confines of the constitution forced him to seek redress at the Supreme Court.



The NDC flagbearer said had the EC chair and her cohorts followed what he perceives to be due process, he would not have filed any petition at the Supreme Court.



“Earlier today (December 30) my lawyers filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the declaration result of the December 7 presidential elections made by Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.”



“I have been compelled to do this because of her clear failure to act in accordance with the constitution”, Mahama said during an address on December 30, 2020.



John Mahama also said that another reason he has gone to the Supreme Court is to ensure that there are no doubts about the result of the elections.



“Some people have asked me what I stand to gain by challenging the results of this election. Let me tell you. I want perhaps the very same thing that my opponent wanted when in 2012 he challenged the election results. I want the removal of doubts. I want all of us to know that our elections should be free, fair and safe and that we won’t have to settle for a process that leaves us confused,” he emphasized.

John Mahama further gave a historical context to the issue, stressing on the progress made the country and why it is necessary for the authority to safeguard the country’s peace.



“There are many of you listening to me who have spent your entire life knowing only democracy. You know a Ghana in which every four years citizens to go to the ballots to exercise their rights to choose who they believe will serve their best interest”.



“You know a Ghana in which the baton of power has been passed graciously and without incidents. A country where you can protest peacefully without fear of punishment. It is a Ghana where your grandfathers and grandmothers dreamed of.



“Also listening tonight are those of you who remember a different Ghana. In that Ghana most if not all these political and social liberties I spoke of earlier did not exist. The airwaves were not filled with radio stations. There were not numerous newspapers. People held their peace because the cost to complain about people in power was to risk all manner of reprisals.”



“In that Ghana, presidential terms were interrupted by coups and former heads of states were executed. There was kalabule and operation feed yourself. Not to mention of years of hunger, bushfires and economic drought and one economic recovery programme after another. Even the Ghana of the Kume Preko era bears little resemblance to the Ghana of today. We’ve travelled far as a nation in a short period of time”.