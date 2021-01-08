Mahama roars at military for invading parliament

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has called on Parliament to investigate the military invasion of the House and exact appropriate sanctions during election for a new speaker.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said: “Congratulations Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on your election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic. The events of last night stretching into the morning of 7th January have been both a great occasion for Ghana’s democracy and at the same time a day of infamy, which will go down as a low point in our democratic practice.



“The election of Speaker Bagbin affirms what a great democracy we can build for ourselves and how dialogue and consensus-building can make us even stronger as a nation. The attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament.



“The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry and gives the impression that this administration is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past. Parliament must conduct an investigation into the two incidents and exact appropriate sanctions. Congratulations to the leadership of the NDC Caucus and the Caucus members for your dedication and commitment.”



The former President who is challenging the December polls at the Supreme Court wrote on his Facebook page Thursday morning “Congratulations Rt. Hon. Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin on your election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



“The events of last night stretching into the morning of 7th January have been both a great occasion for Ghana’s democracy and at the same time a day of infamy, which will go down as a low point in our democratic practice.

“The election of Speaker Bagbin affirms what a great democracy we can build for ourselves and how dialogue and consensus-building can make us even stronger as a nation.



The attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament.



“The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry and gives the impression that this administration is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past. Parliament must conduct an investigation into the two incidents and exact appropriate sanctions.



“Congratulations to the leadership of the NDC Caucus and the Caucus members for your dedication and commitment.”



Mr. Bagbin in a laborious and dramatic process Thursday dawn polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye. The election of Mr Bagbin sent shockwaves across the aisle where NPP members of Parliament were sitting.