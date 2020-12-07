Mahama rounds up campaign with rally in Accra

Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Saturday rounded up his 2020 presidential campaign in Accra at a rally that ended in the early hours of Sunday.

Addressing a sea of Party supporters and sympathizers at the Karikari Brobbey Park in the Ablekuma West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, former President Mahama said his decision to seek re-election was to create more jobs for the youth.



This election is the third face-off between 62-year old former President Mahama and 76-year old incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The duo first run in the 2012 general election in which former President Mahama emerged victorious and in 2016 in which President Akufo-Addo won.



Mr Mahama said: “Now my brothers and sisters, we have done what is humanly possible; we are mere mortals, we are flesh and blood. We have done physically what we can do. We’ve criss-crossed the lengths and breadths of this country; myself and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (the Vice Presidential Candidate) with our campaign teams, to encouraged our people.”



“We’ve raised resources to finance the Party and make what is possible. But we are only human and we can only do what is physical, the rest is left to the Almighty God. It is He who makes kings...”

“Tomorrow is a day of reflection, a quiet day before our appointment with destiny. The day of destiny is dwindling; and so tomorrow as we prepare ourselves for Monday, let us reflect; let us pray and those of you who can fast, fast with me and let’s use Psalm 20 as our guide,” he said.



“For those who can join us across the country, let’s observe the fast and let’s pray with Psalm 20. So all NDC members, supporters, sympathizers, friends and those who are going to vote for us, let’s fast and pray with Psalm 20 and victory will be ours.”



Mr Mahama said it was clear the country needed a change and it was obvious that the NPP Administration had run out of ideas on how to solve the critical challenges the nation faced.



“The major challenge facing our country is youth unemployment; their only answer to youth unemployment is NABCO (Nation Builders Corps). They have no other solution. It is time for them to give way and let people with ideas and visions come and fix the challenges that the young people of our country face.”



He urged Party supporters and sympathizers to be vigilante on Election Day and make sure that their eyes were wide opened.

“Let’s not assume that we have two Party agents at the polling station and so that is enough. Let’s all be vigilante. Let’s all own our polling stations. Make sure that your voice is heard. Don’t let anybody disrupt the voting in your polling station,” he said.



“One of the things that they would try to do is to provoke and create a crisis, so that they can cause confusion. Don’t be provoked. Monday for once, don’t be provoked. Just focus on casting your vote.”



“We have a date with destiny. This election is about our future. It is about the future of our children, the future of our grandchildren. We need to rescue our nation and bring it back on track.”



He said the Government’s provisional estimate for 2021 to Parliament showed that to finance the budget for the first quarter of 2021, they would have to borrow another five billion dollars from the capital market, in addition to the 157 billion dollars already borrowed, asking; “are Ghanaians going to allow this to happen?”



Mr Mahama urged the electorate to vote massively for the NDC to emerge victorious to change the fortunes of the country.