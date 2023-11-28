Mahama 'rubbishes' Akufo-Addo's condemnation of machete brandishing NDC members at his office

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at President Nana Akufo-Addo for condemning the Greater Accra youth wing of NDC.

According to him, the condemnation from the president is ironic considering the fact that he (Akufo-Addo) superintended a gruesome crime at Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, which led to the death of eight persons.



Mr Mahama added that, President Akufo-Addo did not show sympathy for the families of the 8 people who lost their lives during the mayhem, an act he alleged was sponsored by the state.



"This is a bit rich, coming from the president who superintended the mayhem at Ayawaso West Wogon and has not had word of sympathy for the families of our 8 compariots who died from state-sponsored violence in 2020," Mr Mahama posted on his X page on November 28, 2023.



Backgroud



President Akufo-Addo has strongly condemned the actions of the Greater Accra youth wing of National Democratic Congress (NDC), captured in viral videos wielding machetes around the office of the party’s flagbearer, under the guise of conducting a clean up exercise.

He expressed his dissatisfaction of the behaviour of the NDC supporters when addressing the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adentan Fafraha, in Accra.



The address was during the valedictory church service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rt. Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante.



He reiterated that such actions will not be tolerated before, during or after the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“It is my honest hope that the machetes and weapons brandished last week at the residence of the NDC’s presidential candidate, the former president John Mahama are not signs of things to come in the run-up of the 2024 elections elections



“If it is, I can assure them that they will find no success with them. I want to state for the record that under my watch, no person or group of persons no matter their political colouration will destabilise our country nor destroy the peace that all of us are enjoying. It will not happen,” he stated.