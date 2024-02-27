Mahama’s 24-hour economy giving Bawumia sleepless nights – NDC MP

Dr Bawumia and Mahama

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has stated that the 24-hour economy proposal by former President John Dramani Mahama is giving Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia sleepless nights.

According to him, there have been unsuccessful efforts to cast the policy in the wrong light.



Dr. Apaak indicated that despite the lies, fake news, and ridiculing of the policy, it has become widely accepted.



He also alleged that the Vice President even sought the services of foreign consultants to ridicule the policy, however, the attempt has also failed.



He stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the vice president cannot survive the policy; hence, Ghanaians should not be surprised if he plagiarizes the policy.



“The overwhelming acceptance of JM’S 24-hour economy proposal is indeed giving DMB sleepless nights. All attempts to cast the 24-hour economy in a bad light, using fake news, lies, and ridicule, as advised by well-paid foreign consultants have failed.

"Not even the strategies adopted at a meeting chaired by DMB himself can survive against JM’S 24-hour economy proposal. Don’t be surprised if DMB ends up plagiarizing the 24-hour economy proposal," he said.



Meanwhile, the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has opined that his proposed 24-hour economy has sent shivers down the spine of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Addressing a gathering at a policy dialogue organized by the NDC, the former president took a swipe at the NPP over their criticism of his policy.



“The widespread acceptance of the 24-hour policy appears to have sent the NPP campaign into a tailspin, leading to a frantic effort to attack it through calumny and disinformation in the last few days.



“We are fortified in the knowledge that the days when the NPP assumed that they could use falsehood to hoodwink Ghanaians for electoral advantage are over, mainly because of their horrific performance in the last seven years after they were entrusted with the administration of our dear nation," he said.