Mahama’s 24-hour economy will address mass youth exodus – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Mahama

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 NDC flagbearer’s running mate, is optimistic about the 24-hour economic proposal by former President John Dramani Mahama, which aims to address the mass youth exodus seeking better opportunities abroad.

She expressed concern about the increasing departure of Ghana’s workforce.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, during the “Voice Out, Vote Out” initiative launch in Accra, announced the NDC’s proposed 24-hour economy policy to combat the mass exodus of graduates and skilled citizens by generating more employment opportunities.

“Ghana must be set free of frustration, unnecessary bewilderment, and destruction. We must be set free of helplessness and hopelessness among our youth. We must be set free of joblessness and, above all, the indignity and mis-education of our youth fleeing the country.”



“Just drive around most of the embassies, and you will weep. These are people we have trained, and they have skills, and their desire is to get out. Who is to blame, and what alternative are we offering? Our alternative lies in the 24-hour economy,” she added.