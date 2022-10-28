Mahama's 'Building the Ghana We Want' lecture was a lamentation of his own failures - Deputy Majority Whip

Deputy Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament, Habib Iddrisu

The Deputy Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament, Habib Iddrisu, has described the 'Building the Ghana We Want' lecture by ex-President John Dramani Mahama as a useless exercise.

According to him, the former president failed to proffer any tangible solution to the country's challenges.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Habib Iddrisu added that Mahama only engaged in mere fabrications and lamentations of his own failures as president.



"Yesterday, I literally wasted my time listening to the ex-president. I listened throughout his speech, and I couldn't actually understand. In fact, it was very empty. In fact, it was a lamentation of his own mistakes.



"At the end of the day, there is nothing new that he said yesterday that he had not said before. His presentation was empty in terms of facts. It was empty in terms of data. It was a lamentation of his own mistakes," he said.



He reiterated that the former president did not give any solution to the challenges in the country, adding that, left to him alone, the Akufo-Addo government would not give any attention to the statements Mahama made.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama, while delivering the lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA; lamented the state in which Ghana finds itself economically, stressing that the buck stops with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He holds, however, that Akufo-Addo has refused serially to take responsibility for the current mess.



Mahama said that the country had been left to ministers who were performing below par but who the president insists are 'excellent.'



He recalled an incident last December where Akufo-Addo said the economic challenges were "not my fault; he refuses to take responsibility," Mahama stressed.



The former president insisted that mismanagement was at the heart of the current crisis and not a pandemic or war, "Ghana has been turned into a family heirloom," Mahama noted.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress remained ready to share pragmatic steps on how to deal with the current challenges despite the refusal of the New Patriotic Party government to seek support, even if through back channels.



