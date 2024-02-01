Mahama’s Eastern Region visit will ignite new wave of hope – NDC Chairman

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Source: GNA

David Walter Hormenu, the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for Lower Manya Krobo, says former President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to the Eastern region will ignite a fresh wave of hope among the people.

The former President, who is also the flagbearer of the opposition NDC for the Elections 2024, is embarking on a “dynamic two-day building Ghana” campaign tour of the Eastern Region from January 30th to 31st, 2024.



His itinerary starts with a rendezvous at the Peduase Resort in the Akuapem South Constituency, where the former President, who is staging a comeback for Ghana’s highest office, would engage with the Regional Executive Committee and other important stakeholders.



Hormenu stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that President Mahama’s numerous livelihood projects started during the last NDC administration have come to a halt and expressed the hope that his engagement with communities will inspire a new sense of hope in the people, especially at these challenging times when economic conditions are biting hard.



The Chairman was speaking with the GNA at the Agormanya Saint Martin’s Parish Hall, where former President Mahama was scheduled to meet with traders, fishermen, transport operators, and other business owners and the public.



Already, there was a vibrant atmosphere as thousands of NDC supporters from Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, and Upper Manya Krobo Constituency have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the former President for a grand ceremony.

Hormenu brought up the existence of the ‘E Block’ school buildings in the Krobo enclaves, which the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration had neglected to use.



He stated that the people of the areas strongly desired Mahama’s comeback to resuscitate those development initiatives, saying he was the only candidate who genuinely prioritised their needs.



“John Dramani Mahama’s visit today will instill hope in the people; he will assist them in finding solutions to their challenges and pave the way for positive change in the situation faced by the Krobos,” he added.



He expressed optimism that if elected in the upcoming polls, the former President’s commitment to development would culminate in substantial economic growth and an improved quality of life for the people.



Kojo Danquah, the Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, shared the flagbearer’s itinerary which included visits to the Anum Palace, a courtesy call to Koforidua Zongo Chiefs, and a durbar with transport unions and traders in Agormenya.

In addition, there would be a town hall meeting in the New Juaben South Constituency and a visit to the Asokore SDA Training College in the New Juaben North Constituency.



His second day of the tour would start with a breakfast meeting with the clergy at the Koforidua Eastern Premier Hotel, followed by a courtesy call on the Chief of Kukurantumi.



Mahama planned to connect with local farmers at Ahumanhumasu Pentecost Church and hold an engagement ceremony at Nsutam Community Centre.



He would end his tour with a rally and roundtable discussion with party executives, demonstrating a strong dedication to grassroots perspectives and party unity.



Danquah said the visit underscored the former President’s dedication to engagement, inclusivity, and progress for all, emphasising the Eastern Region’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.