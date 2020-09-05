General News

Mahama's Okada promise populist - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to legalise Okada if wins power as populist and sign of inconsistency.

“A law was made during the Mills/Mahama era. Today he has changed his mind. He said he is going to legalise it. How can that provide more jobs than NABCO and Planting for foods and jobs? We have provided over two million jobs with these social intervention initiatives.



“So how can you say that okada will provide more jobs? It’s just populist. It’s another sign of inconsistency– when you are in power you say one thing and when you are out of power you say something else. It doesn’t help in creating better public discourse,” the President said an interview with Accra-based Oman FM Friday.



Mr. Mahama has maintained Okada has created more jobs for young people than all government’s employment initiatives in recent times.

“Why behave like the turkey and bury your head in the sand? This pragyas, Aboboyaa, okadas have created more jobs in this economy than any government job-related policy. It has created more jobs than NaBCo, YEA and all those artificial job creation programs.“These young people live under harassment because it’s illegal and so the police stop them, they take money from them and so my suggestion is that why do we behave like the ostrich? Let us legalise it and let us regulate it, let’s make it safer,” he said in a media interview.



