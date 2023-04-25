Mahama's Tema tour was a big-time flop - Nene Ofoe-Teye

NPP Constituency Chairman for Tema East, Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV

The Chairman of the Tema East constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, has lampooned a recent stop-over of former president John Mahama in Tema as part of his campaign tour for the 2024 flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the NPP Chairman, Mr. Mahama was snubbed by the party’s delegates in Tema and that the former President had left the scene, crest-fallen.



“There are at least 1,300 delegates in every constituency. In Tema alone there are three constituencies, Tema East, Tema West and Tema Central and so in the minimum, there should be at least some 4,000 delegates who should have turned up at Mahama’s campaign in Tema East. However, not even up to 200 people turned up,” Nene told journalists.



According to him, this is proof that Mr. Mahama does not enjoy the overwhelming support that his team claims he enjoys within the NDC.



“Talk is cheap and from what is happening to the Mahama campaign, it is obvious that the talk that he is the overwhelming favourite to win the NDC presidential ticket is over-hyped.”



The NPP Constituency Chairman said this while speaking to journalists in the aftermath of Mr. Mahama’s recent wrap on his tour of the greater Accra region at Ashaiman constituency which is one of the NDC’s traditional strongholds.



The stop-over in Tema had been anticipated to see throngs of thousands of party delegates, executives and faithful.

However, only a few hundred people turned up, putting question marks over the vaunted and touted popularity of Mr. Mahama within the NDC 2024 flagbearership race.



Meanwhile, Nene Ofoe-teyechu Agbadiagba has also questioned Mr. Mahama’s sincerity over his promise to revive the Tema Oil Refinery if he is elected into office as president again in the upcoming elections in 2024.



The former president had made the promise while wrapping up his Greater Accra tour at Ashaiman.



“For me, the simple question that arises is that you were president over this country from 2012 to 2016; what happened then; why did you not make TOR into the great refinery that you are now saying you will make it into if you get a second chance?” he asked



He pointed out that, “You were in office for four years in your first term, you could not change TOR, but somehow we are supposed to trust that if you come for another term you will change this same TOR? this is unbelievable.”



The Tema East NPP Chairman said Mr. Mahama’s words rather show he may be desperate for power and is making desperado promises as a result.