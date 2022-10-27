2
Mahama's address akin to famed prostitute giving lessons on chastity - Kwamena Duncan mocks

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has ridiculed Ex-President John Dramani Mahama's state of the nation address to be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The former President will address Ghanaians on on the current economic challenges facing the country at the UPSA Auditorium, Madina, under the theme "Building The Ghana We Want".

An aide to the former President, Joyce Bawa Mogtari hinted that Mr. Mahama's presentation will suggest solutions to the economic challenges.

“John Mahama speaks on Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land and the way forward on Thursday 27th October at 7pm,” she tweeted.

John Mahama's presentation tomorrow has provoked laughter from Kwamena Duncan as he likened it to a 'prostitute' trying to teach people about morals.

"This is like a world-acclaimed prostitute self-electing to give high moral lessons on chastity," he stated.

To him, Mr. Mahama cannot cajole Ghanaians into voting for him in the next elections.

"His intention is that I am going to ride on this crisis and to sweet-talk the Ghanaian people. I have said and I'll repeat it any day any time that he cannot, the former President, cannot be an alternative . . . We lived under his governance for eight years . . . he cannot be an alternative in spite of the challenges", he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme.

