Mahama's adornment, uniqueness in kente is a sign of presidential victory - Asokwa Constituency MP hopeful

John Dramani Mahama (right) addressing the people of Atonsu

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the Asokwa Constituency of the Ashanti region, Amoh Kamel has said that John Dramani Mahama captured in Kente amid its adornment by the Chief of Atonsu, Nana Yiadom Gu-Ayebiafo, is a sign of his presidential victory for the party.

He passed the comment after when the Chief of Atonsu adorned the former president with a Kente cloth during his three-day tour in the Ashanti Region.



During his tour, the Chief praised the former president for his good records.



Reacting and expressing joy over the development, Amoh Kamel who adds as the Deputy Ashanti regional communications officer for the NDC, said the Chief's gesture and appreciation affirms Mahama's presidential bid and victory in 2024.



Speaking to journalists in reaction to the chief's gesture, he said, “All roads lead to victory in 2024 for the former president and the NDC. The chief's gesture and praises for John Dramani Mahama translates into the victory of NDC come the 7th December 2024 elections. You all know the poor performance put up by this current Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administration. Ghanaians are calling for John Mahama's come back, and the chief's blessings upon him affirm that. “The cloth itself and John Mahama's nice looking in it a sign of bigger victory for the NDC", he said.



Mr. Kamel who was earlier introduced to the Asokwa constituents by the former president, expressed optimism of winning the seat from the NPP.



He urged electorates across Ghana to vote massively for John Mahama and all NDC parliamentary candidates to ensure a convincing victory in the 2024 general election.

To his constituents, he urged them to vote massively for him to ensure the massive transformation Ghana is looking for.



"I and the NDC assure them of facilitating more developmental projects in the area if given the nod as the MP. I will not fail this constituency. I will use my influence to lobby for more projects in the Asokwa constituency”, he said.



Meanwhile, the Chief who presented the Kente cloth to the former president expressed hope of seeing John Mahama's victory in the 2024 general election.



Nana Yaw Adarkwa Yiadom Gu-Ayebiafo concluded by confessing that though Ghanaians faced economic challenges when the NDC was in power, it cannot be compared to what Ghanaians are facing under Akufo-Addo's administration.



He entreated John Mahama to make sure he fulfilled all his good promises to redeem Ghanaians when given the nod.