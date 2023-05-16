Mahama’s biggest problem will be to get the support of Ghanaians - Lecturer

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Daniel Owusu-Ansah, has predicted that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, will have to work hard to become the next president.

According to him, John Mahama would have to clean up some of the issues that accounted for his failure in 2016, as he believes that his biggest problem will be getting the support of Ghanaians.



“I think that he is still a strong candidate, but to be very honest with you, he would have to clean up some of the issues that really accounted for his failure in 2016,” Owusu-Ansah said.



“He would have to do a lot more,” the lecturer said on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday (15 May).



“I think that his biggest problem will be to get the support of Ghanaians, after losing the 2016 elections. The issues are still fresh on our minds, and you will just need to start the campaign proper and you realise that these things will pop up again,” Owusu-Ansah said in a conversation with host Kwaku Nhyira-Addo.



John Mahama has been declared the winner of the presidential primaries of May 13, 2023.

In a landslide victory, the former president polled 297,603 (98.9%) against his contender, Kojo Bonsu, who polled 3,181 (1.1%) in the election held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The Electoral Commission's returning officer made the declaration in the wee hours of May 14, 2023.







