Mahama's demand for audit report on cocoa roads unnecessary - John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has described as unnecessary, calls by former president John Dramani Mahama for an audit report conducted by the NPP government on the cocoa road projects he (Mahama) awarded to contractors on a campaign platform.

According to him, the NDC flagbearer must follow the right procedure by applying for it if he wants to be handed over the report.



In an interview on PeaceFM, the NPP general secretary said “If he wants, he should go through the appropriate channel to seek the audit report about the cocoa roads and not that he should stand on a campaign platform to ask for the audit. I don’t think it is necessary. What is needed is that, if he knows the appropriate channel and he wants the audit report, he can apply for it and he will get the audit report”.



The Mahama administration was accused of awarding over 230 road contracts to the tune of GHc3.5 billion under the cocoa road project.



The projects were reportedly awarded to more than two contractors which became a cost to the state.

The New Patriotic Party government in 2017 halted the construction of the cocoa roads across the country to do due diligence.



The audit, Mr Boadu said, has so far saved the country over GHC2 billion.



“Through our audit, many of the contractors did not come forward again to lay claim to their monies and so the audit saved the country a lot . . ." he added.



