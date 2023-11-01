Mahama's euphoric visit to Western Canada

John Mahama with Gyakye Quayson and Seth Emmanuel Terkper at the meeting

Source: Emmanuel Abu, Contributor

Former President, John Dramani Mahama captivates the denizens of Western Canada with his esteemed presence during a momentous visit to the city of Calgary.

Several events took place to commemorate his visit.



Among these were an international business forum, a town hall meeting, and a policy-focused keynote address at the University of Calgary.



The organizers included the University of Calgary's Department of African



Studies, under the leadership of Dr. Ceasar Apentiik, Professor of African Studies, David Kwame Appiah, President and founder of the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (Calgary Chapter), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Canada



Chapter, led by Interim Chairman Richard Gameli Atakuma, and the Ghanaian



Canadian Association of Calgary, led by Dr. Charles Odame-Ankrah.



The Alberta branch of the NDC, led by Gabriel Atsu Ghali, the acting chairman hosted the former President.



Notably, the program was supported by the unwavering commitment of numerous organizations, including Women for Mahama-Canada, admirably led by coordinator, Ruby Becky Abena Arkoh.



The commendable efforts of Alex Sedgefia, the Director of the NDC's



International Relations Directorate, and Dr. Ishmael Nii, a renowned Diplomat, Africa Human Development Expert, and Former Senior Policy and Programme Coordinator of the UN Sahel Region, facilitated the event.

International Business Forum



The International Business Forum, co-hosted by the Calgary Chapter of the Canada



Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Darshan Ball of Paramount Agro Group Ltd.



was graced by esteemed guests from the Alberta Government Cabinet. Particularly



in attendance were Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education, and Chelsea Petrovic, Member of Parliament for Livingstone-Macleod.



The forum emphasized the dedication of John Mahama to improving Ghana's standing as a leading hub for tourism, commerce, and culture.



His engagements with the business community in Alberta, along with the vibrant Ghanaian and African communities in Western Canada, established the groundwork for crucially significant productive collaborations and relationships.



Town Hall meeting:



The subsequent Town Hall meeting, organized by the Ghanaian Canadian



Association of Calgary in collaboration with the Canada Ghana Chamber of

Commerce Calgary Chapter and the NDC Canada Chapter, provided attendees with



the opportunity to engage directly with the 2024 NDC flagbearer.



In response to a multitude of questions, the former President placed a



significant emphasis on the importance of completing halted projects and



establishing a lasting legacy for the nation.



The conversation was enhanced by notable individuals, specifically Assin North



Member of Parliament (MP) James Gyakye Quayson and former Finance Minister



Seth Emmanuel Terkper, who provided a comprehensive discussion from various



viewpoints regarding the current discourse surrounding Ghana's future.



The event garnered overwhelming support from academic, business, and

vibrant Ghanaian Canadian communities in Western Canada. Their collective efforts fostered an atmosphere conducive to engaging and thought-provoking discussions regarding the future of Ghana.



The policy speech:



John Mahama's speech at the University of Calgary was both captivating and



impactful. He emphasized Ghana's steadfast dedication to democracy and the rule of law, along with the nation's notable advancements in critical areas such as



education, agriculture, and technology.



He cordially extended an invitation to esteemed international investors to partake in the burgeoning industries actively, thereby positioning Ghana as a prominent centre for innovation, technology, and overall economic progress.



In his speech, Mahama emphasized the need to go beyond political divides



to achieve a cohesive Ghana by advancing political well-being, unity, and



accountability.



His address was enriched by a dynamic presentation of the vibrant Ghanaian culture skillfully performed by the Royal Cultural Dancers of Calgary.

This captivating performance successfully engaged a diverse audience, which included esteemed leaders, deans, professors, and students from various backgrounds, all in attendance at the University of Calgary.



John Mahama's visit to Calgary served as a source of inspiration, encouraging participants to actively contribute towards the achievement of a prosperous and inclusive Ghana.



The success of the visit was substantially boosted by the cooperation among various distinguished individuals such as the Ghanaian Ambassador to Canada, His Excellency Ransford Anselm Sowah, and Honorary Consul Margaret Adu.



His vision for a united nation, characterized by its receptiveness to investment, tourism, and cultural exchange, has initiated renewed discussions surrounding the untapped potential of Ghana.



The event provided an opportunity to commemorate Ghana's potential and cultivate a shared sense of unity and purpose among participants.



It effectively reinforces Ghana's status as a beacon of democracy and



economic opportunity within the African continent.