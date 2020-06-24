Politics

Mahama's greatest strength is his calm disposition - Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetey, the MP for Ketu South says John Mahama's greatest strength is his “calm” disposition.

John Mahama’s "greatest strength is that he's a very calm person. I've never seen him explode . . . there are some people who are born that way; it's a gift," Fiifi Kwetey said on Accra based Neat FM last week.



Kwetey, who is a former propaganda secretary of the NDC indicated that when John Mahama was a Member of Parliament, he, Kwetey, used to wonder how Mahama managed his calm composure with his parliamentary work.



He explained that he [Fifi Kwetey] could not take some of the provocations that come with the job of a parliamentarian.



Fifi believes Mahama's personality has taken him all the way to the national level of the party which is "very good".



"Some of us, as we grow, have become a bit of that, much more cooler, we can take some of that and be able to act with greater maturity," he said.

Fifi added, "he [Mahama] is virtually born with that gift."



Fifi Kwetey stated also that the flagbearer of the NDC is not a "sly".



"He is candid when he tells you things, he's honest when he tells you things. The only difference is that he's not saying it in a position of I'm superior and you're inferior therefore you must take it.



"You can check from his campaign that this is a person who doesn't go about lying to people. If he were a good liar, some of the decisions he took, he would have played games with the people of Ghana," Kwetey said of his party flagbearer.





