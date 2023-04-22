Mahama’s only record is losing a presidential election by 1 million votes – Anyidoho

Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has stated that he cannot lead a campaign for former President John Dramani Mahama’s return to power.

According to Mr Anyidoho, the former president’s only claim to fame is losing the 2016 presidential election by over a million votes after winning the 2012 election using the achievements of late President John Evans Atta Mills.



“I am saying that [I will have to campaign] on John Mahama’s record and John Mahama’s record is the one million votes that he lost. Is that a record that I will campaign on?” he questioned during an interview on Top FM’s political talk-show, Final Point.



The former deputy general secretary emphasised that the only positive record Mr Mahama can rely on is that of the NDC party.



Former president Mahama who lost his bid to retain power in 2016 and a subsequent attempt in the 2020 election, is seeking to lead the NDC as flagbearer in the 2024 presidential election.



However, Koku Anyidoho who was the Head of Communications during the presidency of Prof. Mills under whom Mr Mahama served as vice president, has become critical of the former president’s ambition.

The NDC has set May 13, 2023 to conduct its presidential flagbearer and parliamentary primary.



Ahead of the election, Mr Anyidoho has thrown his support behind former president Mahama’s main contender, Dr Kwabena Duffour.







GA/SARA