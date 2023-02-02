2
Menu
News

Mahama's presidential staffers bore the cost of servicing their official cars

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa 6.jfif MP for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The MP for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has made a shocking revelation about Government expenditure at the presidency between January and September 2022, a period of 9 months.

My focus today will be on the amount of money spent on servicing official vehicles at the presidency within the period stated above.

According to Ablakwa, money spent on tyres and batteries for official vehicles cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer an unbelievable GHS15million (15,000,000.00) within a period of 9 months!

This is a clear justification of President Mahama's speech after the declaration of the 2016 election results that posterity will judge him. He must be a prophet. The afore-mentioned expenditure is a clear indication of the fact that he was a better manager of the public purse.

Whoever worked as a presidential staffer under John Dramani Mahama can testify that appointees at the Flagstaff House bore the cost of servicing their official cars including changing of tyres and batteries.

We need someone like John Dramani Mahama to revive the collapsed economy of Ghana through prudent management of the public purse. And I'm imploring the Ghanaian electorate to support his second coming as president of the Republic.

Source: Anthony Obeng Afrane
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains