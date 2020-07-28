General News

Mahama’s promise to pay locked up funds feasible but difficult – Analyst

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

A financial Analyst, Benedict Gibson, says the promise by former President Mahama to pay all customers whose investment have been locked up as a result of the financial sector cleanup is difficult but feasible.

Former President Mahama on Monday stated that a future NDC government will within one year pay all customers whose investment have been locked up as a result of the financial sector cleanup undertaken by government.



“We will Within one year of being in office pay customers of the collapsed financial institutions all funds locked up. We shall not put together any long plan that will delay the payment,” Mahama stated at the outdooring of his running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in Accra.



But responding to the promise by the former President on the Morning Starr, Mr Gibson stated that it is a good time for political parties to make promises as the country heads for December elections.



According to him, even though the decision is feasible, people who have their funds locked up must becareful about promises from politicians as the elections approach.

“We are in a situation with people calling for their monies so people will fall for this. People will be glad but we must becareful about promises. I‘m not saying the promise can or can not work. [But] the person who is making the promise can forget anything that has to do with social development and focus on paying people their money.



“Democracy is growing in this country and whatever politicians say should be put to scrutiny. What I am saying is that no one should create the expectation that once you come, you are going to pay everyone’s money. You can’t pay some and leave others so you have to pay all.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.