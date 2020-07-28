Politics

Mahama’s record as prez will determine his fate - Boaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency

Yaw Boaben Asamoa, Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the works of former President and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama during his tenure as President of the Republic of Ghana, will determine his fate in the upcoming election.

The Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was responding to comments by the former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama during the outdooring of his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



John Dramani Mahama among other things said when elected in the impending December polls, he shall pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked up in full and restore indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector.



“My brothers and sisters, the 2020 election will be a referendum on the four years of Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency – four years of nepotism, corruption, stagnation, the deliberate abandoning of badly needed social infrastructure, dehumanisation, disenfranchising Ghanaians, stripping Ghanaians of their citizenship, deliberate collapse of indigenous Ghanaian businesses, massive job losses and the attendant socio-economic hardship. This will be a referendum on the term of a president who has no real solutions for Ghana, a president hell-bent on doing whatever it takes to stay in power – including, against sound advice, replacing the very voters’ register, which brought him into office,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the many who have been affected by this Government’s unjustifiable collapse of Ghanaian-owned financial institutions,” he said



Speaking in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Ekourba Gyasi, Yaw Boaben Asamoa, Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), asked how a President whose brother collapsed two banks can solve the financial crises.



He said the NPP will address the issues raised by the NDC holistically in the coming weeks.

