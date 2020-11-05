Mahama's response to Martin Amidu in equal measure - Abraham Amaliba

Former president John Dramani Mahama and Martin Amidu

Member of the Legal Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Abraham Amaliba has defended statements made by the flag bearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama after the Special Prosecutor mentioned him in the Agyapa report.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has been antagonizing ex-President Mahama for long and described it as right for him (ex-President Mahama) to respond to the Special Prosecutor in the way and manner in which he did.



“The response candidate Mahama gave Martin Amidu was in equal measure. You are always attacking him at all fronts and for once he decides to respond, does that make him a bad person?”



The Lawyer motioned that the former President and his family had suffered a lot from such statements especially, from the turned Special Prosecutor, who was once a Vice Presidential candidate for the NDC.



Abraham Amaliba said these in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on Happy 98.9FM and e.TV Ghana.



When asked if statements made by the NDC’s Presidential candidate which some describe as unprintable, would affect them in the upcoming election, he responded in the negative.

“If a fake red alert and report have not affected our chances, is it this statement that’ll affect us?” he queried.



To him, the Agyapa deal as proposed by the ruling government is more damaging than candidate Mahama’s statement.



“We know Martin Amidu dislikes and campaigns against our flag bearer and was brought into the picture to engage in this act to run down candidate Mahama but it has all been in vain”.



Former President John Mahama has questioned the inclusion of Airbus scandal investigations in the Special Prosecutors’ findings on the Agyapa Royalties agreement.



In submitting his findings to President Akufo-Addo, the Special Prosecutor went beyond the Agyapa deal to say that the NDC flagbearer is the mysterious ‘Government Official 1’ whose “brother is Samuel Adam Mahama”, cited in the Airbus probe and indicated that he would have investigated the former President, had he not insulated himself with the December 7 polls.

Speaking during his Accra Tour at the University of Ghana, candidate Mahama said the development was unfortunate adding that, “nobody asked you about Airbus.”



“If you [Martin Amidu] were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately. And I will come as a man and answer you on Airbus. If you think I’m indicted in Airbus, accuse me directly.



“But because he is a coward and he knew they were going to discuss Agyapa, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalise the discussion. I mean what stupidity is this?” he said.