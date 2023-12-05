Mahama’s running-mate: On any day I’ll settle for Naana Jane – Bawah Mogtari

John Mahama and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

In a spirited show of endorsement, cousin and aide to former President John Drmani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has described Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the best fit for the party’s running mate slot.

Several Names including Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah; Asunafo South M.P. Eric Opoku, twice defeated flagbearer hopeful Kojo Bonsu; the former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Kwame Awuah Darko and former NPA boss Alex Mold have popped up as likely candidates for the position



However; speaking to Ultimate FM’s Julius Caesar Anadem, Mrs Bawa Muctari outlined a series of qualities that she believes should convince the party’s flagbearer to pick Prof Nana Opoku Agyemang for a second time heading into the presidential race.



She explained, “She might not be that young one in the trenches debating politics but at her level who should she be debating? Touted as one of Africa’s successful stories in academics. What does she have to prove to anybody?”



Mrs Bawa Mogtari argued forcefully that the gender card provided a rare and potent mix that placed the NDC on a balanced footing for December 2024.



“There are all types of balances. Some go for South-South; some go for South-North; some go for Christian-Muslim; He also has gone for Male-Female. It is very rare so let’s try it.



“As for me anything female is always my choice. If we have 52% of our position being women, why should we be stressing about the choice of a running mate being female?” she queried

Joyce Bawah Muctari pointed out that the National Democratic Congress stands out prominently as the most viable platform for giving Ghana its first real position at the presidency.



“The closest we have to a female finally serving in a real capacity as vice president was the day he selected Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang. Let’s make no mistake. It’s a profound thing, she stated.



The former president and flagbearer of the NDC John Drmani Mahama told party supporters in the Bono East his choice of a running mate would be disclosed next year in tandem with the party’s constitution.



He however left the nation with clues describing his choice as a person who served in his administration as minister and acquitted himself creditably.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang partnered candidate John Dramani Mahama as running mate for the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.