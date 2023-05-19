Mahama’s running mate: Opoku Agyemang will be fantastic pick – Bawa Mogtari

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was former President Mahama's running mate choice in 2020

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has touted 2020 Running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opku Agyemang as the perfect pick for the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the upcoming general election.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari who described Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as a strong contender for the slot believes she will be a good pick for the 2024 polls which promises to be highly contested.



This comes to water down assertions that ex-President Mahama may not stand a chance in the 2024 election if he maintains his running mate.



But speaking on GH Today on GHOne TV Thursday, Joyce Bawa Mogtari said the 2020 Running mate has distinguished herself enough to merit a second chance.

“I believe she’s in strong contention, we are on the cusp of making history, on the verge of winning a hotly contested election. At a point where we need our very best to put forth and Naana Jane certainly stands tall but there are many others. As I said, these are decisions that very high level people will be making of course in consultation with the flagbearer and many other stakeholders, we are very far behind in the process of these sorts of things.



“Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is a fantastic individual and a woman of enormous grace. She’s been with us through thick and thin right from 2017. She’s one of those who always gave support. As an individual and for my personal opinion, Prof. Naana Jane is a fantastic addition to the ticket.”