Mahama’s running mate to be announced by end of March – Yammin

John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang | File photo

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Joseph Yammin, has stated that a running mate for the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will be announced to the people of Ghana by the end of March.

In an interview with Abusua FM’s morning show host, Kojo Marfo, on Abusua Nkommo, Yammin said the party was following a calendar that stipulates that latest by March, the NDC should complete structures to name its vice presidential candidate.



According to him, once the running mate is announced, the manifesto will be launched, to pave the way for the real campaign to start.



Several names including the 2020 running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah; Asunafo South M.P., Eric Opoku, twice defeated flagbearer hopeful Kojo Bonsu; the former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company, Kwame Awuah Darko and former NPA boss Alex Mold have popped up as likely candidates for the position.

The latest to also make it to the list of rumoured candidates is economist and former NDPC boss Dr Nii Moi Thompson as well as Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State.



He further stated that the NDC was not perturbed by what their opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his party were doing insisting the NDC has a plan to follow and an election to win.



Discounting the independence of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he asked electorates to see any vote for the NPP as a ‘Vote Bawumia, get Nana Addo free.’