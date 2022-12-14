1
Mahama's successor in parliament passes on

Akatsi Mp The late Joseph Saaka Akati

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Saaka Akati, has been reported dead.

According to myxyzonline.com, the former MP for Bole-Bamboi died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Accra.

The body has been flown to Bole and arrangements for the funeral will be communicated later, a family source indicated, according to the report.

Akati won the Bole-Bamboi seat with 11,452 votes in 2008, succeeding John Dramani Mahama who was contended with the late John Atta Mills for the

presidency that year.

That was when he began his political career, representing his constituents in the 5th parliament.

Mr Akati was survived by seven children.

