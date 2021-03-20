Mahama ‘saddled’ Akufo-Addo with Domelevo after he lost 2016 polls – Jubilee House

Daniel Yao Domelevo, immediate past Auditor-General

The Presidency has rejected claims that former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo was haunted out of office because of his work which targeted highly placed public officials.

Mr. Domelevo was asked to go on retirement by President Akufo-Addo on March 3, 2020 after he returned from a forced leave of 167 days.



In a 21-page statement, Secretary to the President, Nana Asante-Bediatuo, said Mr Domelevo was appointed by the former NDC administration because of his loyalty to the outgoing President at the time.



The statement further noted Mr Domelevo was not an auditor as at the time Mr Mahama was appointing him into office.



“After losing the election, it became necessary for former President Mahama to change his nomination for Auditor-General, with the sole aim of saddling the then-President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, with an Auditor General whose allegiance was to former President Mahama, instead of the nation,”.

“… It must be noted that Mr Domelevo, hitherto, was not an auditor and had not be engaged in auditing. Before his early retirement in public service in 2010, he was director of payroll at the controller and Accountant General’s department”.



Read the statement from the Presidency below.



