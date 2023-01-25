1
Mahama schools NDC on ‘persuasive political communication’

John Mahama New Blue 3.png Former President John Mahama

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has shared with communication officers of the National Democratic Congress, "some insights and nuggets of persuasive political communications" at a recently held workshop. 

"I was happy to join, address, and interact with participants of a one-day National Communications Workshop for our party's team of communicators, including Regional Communications Officers, their deputies and a number of senior party officials on Thursday", Mr Mahama announced on his Facebook page. 

"It is surely a good start to the year, on that front, and I used the opportunity to express my appreciation to the team and shared with them some insights and nuggets of persuasive political communications,"  he said. 

Mr. Mahama served as a deputy minister of communication between 1997 and 1998 before becoming the substantive minister of communications from 1998 to 2001. 



