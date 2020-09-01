Politics

Mahama still struggling to find out what Ghanaians governance priorities are - NPP

NPP's Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) is of the view that regardless of the time at the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while in opposition, the party cannot still get a message for the Ghanaian people.

This was made known at a press conference addressed by the NPP’s Yaw Buaben Asamoa Monday.



He said, “months before COVID-19 hit the world, John Mahama’s NDC set up a manifesto committee on a perilous journey to go and find out what Ghanaians want. After 16 years of NDC in the 28-year-old fourth Republic which he [Mahama] has ruled in 6 years of those years and the final decision maker in Ghana, he is still struggling to find out what Ghanaians governance priorities are.



“On July 1st 2020, the whole world was told that candidate Mahama has received the people’s manifesto and he said he was going to launch in August but when the NPP announced August 22 to launch its manifesto, the whole world was told theirs will follow on the August 29 and then came the bomb. Our manifesto hit them so hard making them postpone to 31st August and as we speak we are not sure it will come on as announced again on the 7th September,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was scheduled to launch its Manifesto on August 31st but the date was postponed for reasons best known to the political party.

A statement from the party’s General Secretary said “At its weekly meeting held on Thursday the 27th of August, 2020, the Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress has fixed Monday the 7th day of September, 2020 as the date for the launch in Accra of the party’s Manifesto for the December 2020 General Elections.



“This is to enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the Manifesto. The event will be held virtually, in accordance with the appropriate Covid-19 regulations. It will be streamed live on various media outlets throughout the country.”





