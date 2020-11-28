Mahama suffered unjust attacks as President because he's a Northerner - Dzifa Gunu

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Vociferous member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dzifa Gunu says what Mahama went through in view of accusations and counter-accusations whiles as President was because he is from the North.

Former President John Dramani suffered criticisms and attacks from various Ghanaians during his tenure especially in respect of issues of corruption and nepotism



His term as President which lasted for four years saw the proliferation of a number of groups under the guise of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) fighting the government on certain decisions it took.



Dzifa Gunu noted that such groups and personalities have lost their voices since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over office.

Reacting to the sudden silence by some of these groups which were hitherto very vocal during the tenure of John Dramani Mahama, Dzifa Gunu insists that the former President was ill-treated because he’s from the North.



He said, “What Mahama went through was simply because he was from the NORTH, its that simple, some very vocal people during his time have all of a sudden gone MUTE”.