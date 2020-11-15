Mahama supports Yagbonwura’s 10th Anniversary with GH¢30,000

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama who is also the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented an amount of GH¢ 30,000 to the Gonja traditional council to support the 10th Anniversary and Damba of the King and Overlord Of Gonja, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa (I) on 13th November, 2020.

The money in cash was presented to the Gonja Traditional Council at the Jakpa Palace at Damongo on behalf of the former President by the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NDC in the Savannah region Alhaji Gilbert Seidu Iddi and accompanied by former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, Alhaji Amadu Seidu and Mr Thomas Senor Bebe who are also members of the council of Elders of the NDC in the Savannah Region.



Alhaji Gilbert Seidu Iddi before presenting the amount explained that former President Mahama, a son of the Gonjaland was scheduled to be part of the 10th Anniversary of the Yagbonwura on 14th November, 2020 only to be stopped by the sudden demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed on last Thursday 12th October, 2020.

The Vice-President of the Gonja Traditional Council Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) on behalf of the Yagbonwura and the Gonja Traditional Council received the money and duly thanked former President John Dramani Mahama for the kind support and used the opportunity on behalf of the Yagbonwura to convey their condolence to the NDC party and the family of the late former President.



Meanwhile, the former President will be duly represented at the durbar of the 10th Anniversary of the King of Gonja by a delegation of prominent NDC members.