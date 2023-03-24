Mahama takes campaign to the Western Region

File Photo: Mahama's visit to the Western Region follows one to the Ashanti Region

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate John Mahama is expected to begin a three-day campaign tour of the Western Region on Friday.

“He will be interacting with branch and constituency executives from all seventeen (17) constituencies of the region to sell his message of growing the party and its structures beyond its present state, mobilizing resources to help canvass aggressively for votes to win the 2024 elections and about his agenda to build the Ghana we want together.



“Mr. Mahama is entering the Western Region from Ashanti where he visited and interacted with executives from twenty (20) out of the forty-seven (47) constituencies in the region,” spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari explained in a press release on March 23, 2023.

The John Mahama Campaign was launched at the University of Health and Allied Sciences near Ho, after which the aspiring presidential candidate proceeded to tour the Volta, Bono East, Ahafo, and Bono Regions.



Friday’s tour, according to Spokesperson Joyce Bawah Mogtari, will start from Daboase in the Wassa East Constituency through Shama and Mpohor, ending the day in Kwesimintsim.