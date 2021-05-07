Mahama to be appointed AU special envoy to Somalia - Reports

John Dramani Mahama - imminent AU envoy to Somalia?

Former president John Dramani Mahama is set to be appointed a special envoy of the African Union, AU, to Somalia.

Garowe Online, a top news portal in Somalia, reported the "exclusive news" on Friday, May 7, 2021; citing "2 people familiar with the appointment."



They added that Mahama's role will be to lead mediation efforts between contesting political factions to pave the way for delayed elections.



The Horn of Africa nation which has been wracked by insurgency mounted by Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab, has been plunged into an electoral crisis after the current president's tenure expired with no road map on how to hold elections.



President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo this week went back to parliament to reverse an 'unconstitutional' extension of his tenure by two years.

Weeks back, soldiers allied to opposition figures and the government had a showdown in the capital Mogadishu leading to heightened tension and fears of civil war breaking out.



The president whiles retaining control over the security forces ceded the process leading to the organization of the next elections to Prime Minister Mohammed Roble who has since met opposition leaders and started dialogue on how the process should be.



The African Union usually deploys envoys to country's mired in political conflicts. Years back former president Jerry John Rawlings also served as AU envoy to Somalia.



Ghana is also a contributor of police personnel to the African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, which is a peacekeeping and combat force against Al-Shabaab.