Mahama to begin two-day tour of Oti Region starting April 16

John Dramani Mahama Point Up John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to tour Oti Region from April 16 to interact with delegates, functionaries, activists, and supporters of the party.

During the visit, the flagbearer hopeful would engage with Branch, Constituency, and regional executives to enlighten them on his vision and plans for the nation.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) urged the nine constituencies’ chairmen to strictly adhere to the agreed programme schedule to ensure a successful event.

It said the leadership of the region, led by Kwadwo Gyapong, had already engaged with the constituency chairmen to deliberate on the visit.

It said John Mahama would interact with some economic and social groups in Guan, Buem, Biakoye, Krachi East, and Krachi West constituency on day one.

He is also expected to engage Krachi Nchumuru, Nkwanta North, Nkwanta South, and Akan constituency executives.

