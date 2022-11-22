Mahama to engage CSOs on economic crisis

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama will today, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, engage Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in the country over Ghana’s prevailing economic crisis.

The meeting will afford the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC the opportunity to listen to the perspectives of CSOs on the challenges and possible solutions for the governance deficits and economic challenges confronting the country.



The said meeting will come off at 10:30 am at the Miklin Hotel, East Legon.

The second largest cocoa producer is currently experiencing economic crisis acknowledged by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his national address on the economy last month.



Ghana is negotiating a programme of up to $3 billion with the International Monetary Fund(IMF) to the economic crisis.