Mahama to introduce Naana Opoku-Agyemang to Christian Council, National Chief Imam

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Leader and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, will on Wednesday, August 12, introduce his Running Mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the leadership of the Christian Council in Accra.

He will subsequently introduce Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at Old Fadama in Accra.



This will be Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s first public engagement with the Christian Council and the Chief Imam, following her announcement as Running Mate.

Later, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will join the youth of Ghana -drawn from various backgrounds and professions in a conversation to celebrate the International Youth Day.

