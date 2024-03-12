Mahama to investigate looting of state lands if voted as president in 2024

Former President, John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama who is leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections, has promised to look into the looting of lands in Ga Adangbe.

He indicates that the Ga Adangbe state gave out lands to the state for specific projects, including the airport, and the Supreme Court, among others.



However, where lands are no longer going to be used to serve the purpose for which they were given out, the rule says they should be given back to the owners.



John Dramani Mahama believes that a number of lands which are not being used for the purpose for which they were acquired by the government have been looted and a commission of enquiry will ensure that these lands are taken back and given to the Ga Adangbe people.

“When NDC comes into power, we are going to set up a commission of enquiry on Ga Lands to make recommendations on what the government should do in respect of Ga Dangbe lands and at the same time it will also investigate looted state lands.



