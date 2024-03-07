Mahama to meet NDC NEC, Council of Elders over running mate on March 7

Former President John Dramani Mahama is the flagbear of the National Democratic Congress

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced that he will be meeting the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and its Council of Elders today, Thursday, March 7, 2024.

In a post shared on X, former President Mahama said that he will be presenting his choice of running mate for the 2024 presidential elections to the executive committee and the elders when he meets them.



“Excited to meet with the NDC National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders to present my nominee for Running Mate as we prepare for the elections in December,” he wrote.



The former president added, “together, we will work tirelessly to advance the interests of the Ghanaian people and build a prosperous future for all.”



A statement issued by Mahama’s office indicated that Mahama is confident that his choice of vice presidential candidate will help the NDC win the 2024 elections.



“Selecting a running mate is an important decision, and John Mahama is confident his nominee embodies the values and vision of the NDC and will contribute to a successful electoral campaign.

“As leader of the NDC, Mr Mahama remains committed to representing the interests of all Ghanaians and building the Ghana we want together,” part of the statement reads.



The leadership of the NDC, in a statement issued on February 27, 2024, said that the former president had officially nominated his running mate for the December 7, 2024 polls.



The party stated that the Council of Elders and the NEC would meet to make a decision on Mahama’s choice on March 7, 2024.



View Mahama’s post plus the statement below:





Excited to meet with the NDC National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders to present my nominee for Running Mate as we prepare for the elections in December. Together, we will work tirelessly to advance the interests of the Ghanaian people and build a prosperous future… — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) March 7, 2024

John Mahama meets NDC NEC and Council of Elders on the running mate. pic.twitter.com/nl0YSU92GB — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) March 7, 2024

BAI/OGB