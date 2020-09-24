Mahama to speak on ‘discrepancies’ in voter register exhibition today

Former President John Dramani Mahama will make his address at 1:00 pm today

Former President John Dramani will today, Thursday, September 24, 2020,address the Ghanaian public about what he has termed as ‘discrepancies’ in the ongoing voter register exhibition exercise.

The address by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress is to communicate the party’s position on the Electoral Commissions voter register exhibition exercise and some alleged discrepancies the party has detected in the process.



Mr Mahama and his Running Mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang cut short their respective campaign activities over the weekend with the indication that they had to return to Accra to address issues emanating from the exhibition exercise.



Having returned to the capital city, the NDC in a communique has announced that its flagbearer will make an address today at 1:00 pm from the party headquarters.

In a statement issued by the Campaign Spokesperson, James Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday, the party said its flagbearer will address the nation “on the integrity challenges of the electoral process and unfolding events that threaten to undermine Ghana’s stability and democracy”.



In a recent post on social media, former president Mahama characterized the voter registration exercise as chaotic and without order saying “We have held elections in this country, we’ve held voter registration exercises in this country, but we've never seen a situation where there is so much chaos and disorder in an electoral process.”





