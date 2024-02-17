Mahama unprepared to lead in 2025; Bawumia is - Asenso-Boakye declares

Francis Asenso-Boakye speaking at Damongo

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Bantama, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama is ill-prepared for the presidency, following his recent remarks about needing a "honeymoon period" if elected in 2025.

He explained that such a statement is indicative of a sign of unpreparedness and a reluctance to immediately address the nation's challenges.



Speaking at a New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathering during the acclamation of Samuel Abu Jinapor as parliamentary candidate for Damongo in the Savanna Region, Asenso-Boakye emphasized the need for Ghanaians to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer for the December election, citing his readiness and active engagement in governance.



"Former President John Mahama's statement regarding needing a honeymoon period indicates his lack of preparedness for the job. We cannot entrust our nation to someone who seeks to delay action while leadership is urgently needed," he stated.



In contrast, Asenso-Boakye praised Dr. Bawumia's readiness, stating, "Dr. Bawumia will hit the ground running from day one, addressing the challenges facing our nation with his bold solutions."



Expressing optimism in the NPP's track record of development, Francis Asenso-Boakye urged Ghanaians to reward the party's hard work by supporting its candidates.



He also commended Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Damongo MP, as a diligent young leader dedicated to the progress of his constituents, urging voters to rally behind him in the 2024 elections for continued developments in the region.

The event featured speeches from prominent NPP officials, including Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture; Fatimatu Abubakar, Information Minister-designate; General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, and various dignitaries.







