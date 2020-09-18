Politics

Mahama urges NDC supporters to verify names during exhibition

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has advised members and supporters of the party to verify their names on the provisional voter register when the Electoral Commission opens it for exhibition at polling stations in all constituencies from Friday, September 18.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Amanten in the Atebubu Amanten Constituency to kick-start his three-day tour of the Bono East Region, Mr Mahama said it would be unfortunate for any eligible voter to be disenfranchised because the person did not verify his or her name on the voters register during the Electoral Commission’s exhibition of the provisional voter register.



“We should use the energy that was exhibited during the voter registration exercise for the exhibition exercise because it might happen that your name was not captured or was spelt wrongly, and the needed correction will be done to enable you take part in the elections,” he advised.

Mr Mahama therefore urged all those who registered during the new voter registration exercise to visit their polling stations in all constituencies throughout the country with their new voter ID cards to check their names on the new voter rolls.



The checking of names on the voters register by members and supporters of the NDC, Mr Mahama said, is an important step in the party’s forward march to victory in the December 7 elections.

