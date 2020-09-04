General News

Mahama used monies from inflated Kasoa interchange to buy cars for Chiefs – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that the former president John Dramani Mahama inflated the cost of the Kasoa interchange and used the money to buy 350 land cruisers to bribe some Chiefs in Ghana.

“They used the extra money from the inflated contract sum to buy 350 land cruisers and shared it amongst the Chiefs to deceive them for votes. We don’t need people like that who only think about what they will eat and not the destiny of future unborn generations.”



Speaking on Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the controversial politician and anti-corruption campaigner, Kennedy Agyapong said the auxiliary roads and hospitals promised by John Mahama during the construction of the Kasoa interchange never saw the light of day.



“The Kasoa interchange alone built by the NDC cost us $270M but the auxiliary roads and hospitals they much talked about didn’t happen as promised. One of the contractors revealed to me that he was tasked by the NDC to inflate the cost of the Kasoa interchange over $40M.”



Kasoa Interchange

715 metres Kasoa Main Interchange was commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama in November 2016 to ease traffic on the Kasoa Road.



The Kasoa Main Interchange was one of the components of the $160 million Kasoa Main Interchange and ancillary works, which included the construction of two footbridges – one at the Galilea Market and the other at the Opeikuma Junction, the construction of the 33-kilometre Kasoa-Amasaman Road and a lorry terminal.



Also included in the project is the construction of 20-kilometre local roads within Kasoa, a polyclinic and four basic schools in some selected communities.



The works, executed by Queiroz Galvao Construction and funded by the government, began in August, 2015, and was scheduled to be completed in April, 2017.

