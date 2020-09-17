Politics

Mahama used our taxes to run mockery adverts of free SHS in 2016 – Yaw Preko recounts

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Nana Yaw Preko, the Deputy National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Ghanaians to remember how John Dramani Mahama used taxes to run commercials in the media just to make a mockery of the free SHS policy in 2016.

Nana Yaw Preko told Cape Coast-based Obrapa FM that Mahama once said that it doesn’t make sense and it’s unsustainable for the government to spend a colossal amount just on the free SHS policy.



“In 2016 they used our taxes to do commercials on radio, TV, print media and even mounted huge billboards to make mockery claiming that free SHS wasn’t possible.”



He added: “Mahama said it at the IEA debate that free SHS would collapse the Ghanaian economy and that is Mahama for you. So we continued telling Ghanaians it was doable and they voted massively for us”

He continued “In 2017 we started implementing the free SHS. A year after in 2018, Mahama came to Cape Coast to meet with NDC delegates and asked why Akufo-Addo is spending a whopping GHS2Billion on just secondary education alone.



“He didn’t believe in the free SHS so he was asking why government would spend such a collosal amount on free SHS for only secondary education."



“In 2019 they said when given another opportunity again, they will review the free SHS policy because the amount government is spending can’t be sustained,”he concluded.

