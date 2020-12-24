Mahama using arsons for his selfish interest – Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has issued a barrage of stern warnings to the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama who he says is ordering the burning of markets.

Ghana’s major markets have in a few weeks suffered fires which cause is yet to be ascertained by the Ghana National Fire Service.



Markets including Kantamanto, Koforidua, Asankragwa and just recently, the Kaneshie Market complex have had portions being burnt.



But reacting to these fires, Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on Accra-based Net2TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com blamed the fires on John Dramani Mahama who he described as an alcoholic.



“Women are crying and because of power, you’ve destroyed their lives. Don’t they have children? and nobody is speaking for them,” he said.

Adding that “we cannot allow this thing to go on in this country. A fool like Mahama, an alcoholic like you Mahama. Have you ever addressed people without not taking alcohol before? If you like give an order for someone to raze down someone’s house with fire again and I will deal with you. You live at the Chain homes and your house is even a dead end.



For Gbevlo-Lartey, my house is even a stone throw from his house, you say you will burn Ghana. I have dared you, people, to order another person to raze any market down with fire and let’s see what will happen to you. I repeat, Mahama, Akamba, Gbevlo Lartey, Baba Jamal, Asiedu Nketia, we will burn all of you alive too”.



