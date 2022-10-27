0
Mahama using ‘evil’, inferior tactics to stage a comeback – Owusu Bempah

Mahama Sad 2 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is accusing former President John Mahama of machinations aimed at destabilizing the ruling government.

Among other things, the NPP has blamed the statesman for the incessant booing of President Akufo-Addo at various fora.

Deputy Director of Communications for NPP, Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah Bonsu believes Mahama mobilised NDC supporters in London to masquerade as protesters to go and embarrass the president.

They booed and hissed when President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, were at the London School of Economics (LSE) to deliver to lecture in 2018.

He adds that “they followed it up to the US in 2000, and resssurected their dirty scheme recently at the Global Citizen concert here in Accra…and yet again when the President visited Eastern and Ashanti Region just last week.”

Borrowing Aristotle’s quote that “it is not possible to rule well without having been ruled”, Mr. Owusu Bempah remarked that there is a “perfect correlation with the antics of former President Mahama, who having failed to rule Ghana well when he had the opportunity is now engaging in evil machinations and inferior tactics to stage a comeback.”

Taking a swipe at NDC communicators like Sammy Gyamfi, he said Mahama and his collaborators are placing their personal interests above the country.

Ernest Owusu Bempah-Bonsu concluded that there is no hope for Mahama to return alluding to his poor performance when he was president.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
