Mahama wades into happenings in Nigeria

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the ongoing turmoil in Nigeria as regrettable.

He has kicked against the security’s high-handedness against unarmed demonstrators, leading to deaths.



Several other Nigerians and Ghanaians including high profile musicians, broadcasters and actors have taken to twitter to express their misgivings over the incident.



Mr Mahama, who is a former Chairman for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), also asked the regional body to be proactive in forestalling such occurrences.



The presidential candidate said this an interview with TV3’s Komla Klutse on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



“What happened in Nigeria is regrettable. I don’t believe the security services should be so high handed against unarmed demonstrators. ECOWAS is responsible for peace and security in the sub-region.

“When you are ECOWAS chair you take an interest in what’s happening in other West African countries.”



He added: “Ghana should have particular interest in the issues of Nigeria. Nigeria is a country of strategic security interest to Ghana. If anything happens it affects Ghana. We are the closest English speaking neighbours to Nigeria. Also in terms of trade; the biggest trade in West Africa is between Ghana and Nigeria.”



He further stated that the youthful nature of Africa’s current generation poses an issue of dire concern.



“We have a youth bulge. Our population is very young. It’s an advantage in terms of young strong labour. The young people are seeing that their opportunities are dwindling.”