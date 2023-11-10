Mahama wants Supreme Court to throw out case filed against him by Kuranchie on presidential eligibility

Former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is seeking to have an application filed by journalist Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, challenging his eligibility for the 2024 elections, struck out by the Supreme Court.

In the motion submitted to the highest court on September 25, 2023, stated that John Mahama is seeking an order to dismiss Kuranchie's writ of summons, filed on June 12, 2023, citing technicalities, the Chronicle Newspaper on November 10, 2023, reported.



The former president, who is the third defendant in the case after the Attorney General and Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, seeks the court's consideration of any other order(s) it deems fit against the plaintiff.



The motion, signed by Tony Lithur, Counsel for the NDC Presidential candidate, argues that the technicalities arose from a process filed by Kuranchie on July 4, 2023, titled "Affidavit in Support of Plaintiff's Statement of Case, Facts & Exhibits."



Mahama stated that a search conducted at the Registry of the Court on September 15, 2023, confirmed that the plaintiff filed his Writ on June 12, 2023, but failed to attach a Statement of Case. The Statement of Case was submitted a month later on July 4, 2023.



However, the former president stated, "I have, however, been advised by Counsel that contrary to what the search results in Exhibit (JM) show, what Plaintiff filed on 4th July, 2023 was an Affidavit in Support of Plaintiff's Statement of Case, Facts and Exhibits", with Statement of Case attached to it, marked as Exhibit P2. The Statement of Case was actually not filed," he stated.



The former president argued that according to court rules, the plaintiff was required to file his Statement of Case in support of the Writ within fourteen days from the date he caused the Writ to be issued.

Mahama is urging the Supreme Court to exercise its discretion to strike out the plaintiff's action based on these technicalities.



Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, a journalist and lawyer, is challenging Mahama's qualification and eligibility to contest the 2024 Presidential election.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



