Mahama wants to destroy Ghana with partisan judiciary ideologies - Owusu-Bempah

Former President John Dramani Mahama and NPP Deputy Director of Communications, Owusu Bempah

The Deputy Director of Communication for the NPP, Ernest Owusu-Bempah, has stated that the flagbearer for the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama is out to sabotage the country by planting partisan judicial ideas in the heads and minds of Ghanaians.

In a statement released by Owusu-Bempah in reaction to the ‘NPP-packed judiciary’ comment made by John Mahama, the politician claimed that the latter was nurturing unqualified NDC ideologues as lawyers.



“Mahama who once served as president and wants another shot at the job is now serving notice to all and sundry that given the opportunity, he will outsource the work of judges to extremist special interest groups like NDC lawyers.



“Mahama wants to sabotage the state by packing the judiciary with partisan ideologues. He’s simply telling us that if he wins the presidency, he will supervise yet another dose of NDC’s state-sanctioned violence against the judiciary,” he wrote.



Owusu-Bempah in his write-up also added that John Dramani Mahama overly concentrates on the interests of the National Democratic Congress rather than that of the country.



“When Mahama stood at a forum organised by NDC sympathetic lawyers and called on his partisan falcons to balance the judiciary by taking up opportunities to join the bench, he was actually making a mockery of the bench and to a large extent allowing excessive partisanship to take better part of his politics. Oh yes, it was a call for blind unquestioning loyalty to the NDC over nationhood.



“Essentially, Mahama was unleashing a disproportionately NDC group of ideologues, many of whom are manifestly unqualified to practice as lifelong lawyers and to uphold the principle of equal justice under the law on to the judiciary,” he wrote.

Below is the full statement written by Owusu-Bempah:



All of this so Mahama can rush his cruel agenda through the courts by installing extreme and biased judges.



When Mahama and others talk about balancing the judiciary with lawyers, know that this is what they’re really talking about:



Mahama and his enablers have not changed one bit. Given the chance, they’ll roll back decades of progress made on diversity in our judicial system — and it’s reflective of the kinds of limited perspectives and experiences they welcome in everyday public conversations.



Let’s speak out against Mahama’s demonstrated danger to the judiciary and democracy.

It is truly beyond comprehension that the NDC is so poorly led that Mahama is able to get away with such loose talks and disrespect for our institutions of democracy.



We have to stop this group of ideologues who obviously have nothing to offer this country. Ghanaians must be weary of Mahama and his silly little idealistic weirdos who want to turn this country into a 21st-century Communist State.



Mahama may be oblivious to this but it might interest him to know that, we don’t have “Rawlings judges or Kufuor judges, Mills judges or Akufo-Addo judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to give equal right to those appearing before them.



Let Mahama get it that, if you are always carping incessantly about everything, you lose even more relevance than if you had focussed on the real key issues



We have fought far too long and far too hard for our civil and human rights. We have to make sure our courts reflect the people they are supposed to serve. Not Mahama, not NDC but justice for all of us.



Signed:

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu



Deputy Director of Communications, NPP



